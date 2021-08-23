 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Burnsville - $180,000

Home and 2 acres located in the western North Carolina Mtns. 20 min from Burnsville NC, 50 min from Asheville NC and 55 min from Johnston City Tenn. Less than 1/2 mi from property to golfing,(Mt Mitchell GC), fishing, hunting, camping, hiking, rafting. Great panoramic views of the Toe River Valley and Mtns. Easy access and very private. property backed into Pisgah Nat. Forest. Just 2 mi from Blue Ridge Parkway........perfect for anyone who loves the outdoors and a healthy environment

