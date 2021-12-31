3 Bedroom Home in Bostic - $895,000

Attention horse lovers or people who just want to have their own space. Must see this 40 acre fully operational horse farm. This property offers year round views, rolling pastures, 8 fenced paddocks, 2 barns, pond and creek. Property includes regulation size riding arena plus smaller sand riding ring. Large 145x42 barn w/8 heated stalls, plus tack room and half bath. Small barn 60x20 w/5 stalls. Each paddock has its own water dispenser. Property has 2 wells of 670' and 264' deep. Property is approx 21 miles from Tryon Equestrian center and convenient to I-85. Call to see this gem today.