 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bostic - $895,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bostic - $895,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bostic - $895,000

Attention horse lovers or people who just want to have their own space. Must see this 40 acre fully operational horse farm. This property offers year round views, rolling pastures, 8 fenced paddocks, 2 barns, pond and creek. Property includes regulation size riding arena plus smaller sand riding ring. Large 145x42 barn w/8 heated stalls, plus tack room and half bath. Small barn 60x20 w/5 stalls. Each paddock has its own water dispenser. Property has 2 wells of 670' and 264' deep. Property is approx 21 miles from Tryon Equestrian center and convenient to I-85. Call to see this gem today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Firefighters responding to Lost Cove Wildfire in Wilson Creek near Linville
Local News

Firefighters responding to Lost Cove Wildfire in Wilson Creek near Linville

  • Updated

NEBO - Trail closures are in place as firefighters respond to the Lost Cove Fire burning in the Wilson Creek area on the US Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District in Avery County. The fire is located near Bee Mountain in a remote part of the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area, 10 miles southeast of the town of Linville. The fire, which was reported on Friday afternoon, is estimated at 350 acres and 10% contained.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics