Fall in Love with this Gorgeous Log Home Nestled in the Highly Desirable Gated Community of The Summit! Fantastic Views from Almost Every Room. Enjoy the Sweet Mountain Life! Ideal for Full Time Residence or Vacation Home! More than 6 Acres, Three separate Parcels. Furnishings Included, this Home is Truly Move in Ready! Gorgeous Kitchen w 5 burner gas stove; granite counters, Open Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceiling, Gas fireplace; Main Floor Owners’ Suite and Main Floor Laundry! So Many Options to Enjoy Outdoor Living – Upper & Lower Decks, Screened Porches and Big Yard! Not many mountain homes have a large, usable backyard like this! Plus fenced dog yard. Two Car Garage! Seller spent considerable $$$ to move the driveway to the other side of the property creating a gentle slope with room to turn around. NO scary steep driveway here! Adjoining lot is level & promises excellent views. So many options for its use. Create a family compound. Build and sell; or just enjoy trails and privacy.
3 Bedroom Home in Bostic - $625,000
