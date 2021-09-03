Fall in Love with this Gorgeous Log Home Nestled in the Highly Desirable Gated Community of The Summit! Fantastic Views from Almost Every Room. Enjoy the Sweet Mountain Life! Ideal for Full Time Residence or Vacation Home! More than 6 Acres, Three separate Parcels. Gorgeous Kitchen w 5 burner gas stove; granite counters, Open Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceiling, Gas fireplace; Main Floor Owners’ Suite and Main Floor Laundry! So Many Options to Enjoy Outdoor Living – Upper & Lower Decks, Screened Porches and Big Yard! Not many mountain homes have a large, usable backyard like this! Plus fenced dog yard. Two Car Garage! Seller spent considerable $$$ to move the driveway to the other side of the property creating a gentle slope with room to turn around. NO scary steep driveway here! Adjoining lot is level & promises excellent views. So many options for its use. Create a family compound. Build and sell; or just enjoy trails and privacy. Furnishing are not included but are available for purchase
3 Bedroom Home in Bostic - $599,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Garrett Presnell left behind his wife, Kelsey, and their unborn daughter, Kora.
“He gave the ultimate sacrifice ... It’s just a sober reminder of how precious life is, and to take advantage of it and live each day to the fullest,” said Maj. Ryan Lander with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
McDowell commissioner on COVID situation: 'Life or death.' 121 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID
- Updated
On Monday, the McDowell County Health Department reported that 121 more local residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
- Updated
It was a week in which the delta variant of COVID-19 took a heavy toll, filling hospital beds, taking lives and shutting down public events.
103 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID, two more deaths. Marion City Council calls special meeting.
- Updated
On Tuesday, the McDowell County Health Department reported that 103 more local residents had tested positive for COVID-19 and two additional p…
- Updated
Andrew Carlton, who served the town of Old Fort as alderman and mayor pro tem, died Thursday. He was 59.
- Updated
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the postponement of the next WNC Bigfoot Festival in Marion. It will instead be held in May of n…
- Updated
He’s gotten statewide recognition for his doughnuts and national honors for his Apple Ugly. Now, Mr. Bob is preparing to expand his tasty food…
- Updated
On Wednesday, the McDowell County Health Department reported that 74 more local residents tested positive for COVID-19 and another person had …
- Updated
McDowell Technical Community College proudly announced the winners of the college’s inaugural Alumni Awards on Monday during a ceremony held i…
- Updated
I have been thinking about this for weeks looking in my mind for the right way to say what I need to say. It’s important to me. I pray these w…