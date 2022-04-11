BIG Views – Scenic Country Home - 7 Acres – Oversized garage - 3 BR/2.5BA – Desirable Yellowtop Mountain Estates. Log home has: Generac generator, new tankless water heater, outdoor gas firepit, new dual zone gas furnace with electric backup, and two lots. The entry level kitchen has granite countertops, backsplashes, and quality appliances. A cathedral ceiling with windows on both ends floods the living room with natural light. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet, double vanity, and spacious walk-in shower. You’ll love the studio an 8x16 space off the main bedroom (not ducted) with a year-round view. Downstairs two bedrooms are separated by a game room (pool table included). Mature landscaping complements beautiful hardscaping creating lovely outdoor living spaces. Storage includes a bonus room over the garage, accessible by stairs, and two 5x20 unfinished closets in the basement. Wildlife is abundant in this rural mountain community an hour and a half from Charlotte.
3 Bedroom Home in Bostic - $549,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A child was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in Old Fort on Tuesday morning.
Tuesday morning, a child was struck by a vehicle in Old Fort.
During Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Marion City Council approved a list of 17 festivals and events in the downtown that will require the clo…
CHARLOTTE -- Martin Lee McGee, 32, of Morganton, N.C., was sentenced to 160 months in federal prison on Tuesday for transporting child pornogr…
The third and final phase of acquisitions is now complete for the Bobs Creek State Natural Area in McDowell County.
A Nebo man is going to prison for 30 years for child pornography that showed abuse of an infant, federal authorities said on Thursday.
The website Journey North noted on March 15 that ruby-throated hummingbird migration was off to a slow start for spring 2022. According to the…
It's time to nominate! Click here!
Even though the county experienced more deaths than births, McDowell saw a small amount of population growth from 2020 to 2021 due to more peo…
Two members of the local chapter of Toastmasters won in the organization’s speech contest.