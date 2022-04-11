3 Bedroom Home in Bostic - $549,900

BIG Views – Scenic Country Home - 7 Acres – Oversized garage - 3 BR/2.5BA – Desirable Yellowtop Mountain Estates. Log home has: Generac generator, new tankless water heater, outdoor gas firepit, new dual zone gas furnace with electric backup, and two lots. The entry level kitchen has granite countertops, backsplashes, and quality appliances. A cathedral ceiling with windows on both ends floods the living room with natural light. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet, double vanity, and spacious walk-in shower. You’ll love the studio an 8x16 space off the main bedroom (not ducted) with a year-round view. Downstairs two bedrooms are separated by a game room (pool table included). Mature landscaping complements beautiful hardscaping creating lovely outdoor living spaces. Storage includes a bonus room over the garage, accessible by stairs, and two 5x20 unfinished closets in the basement. Wildlife is abundant in this rural mountain community an hour and a half from Charlotte.