3 Bedroom Home in Bostic - $529,000

Stunning Mountain Views from this 3 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath Mountaintop Log Home located in Yellowtop Mountain Estates, Bostic / Sunshine Area zipcode 28018. This home has one of the Finest Views between Charlotte and Asheville NC you will find. Everything is updated and upscale in this home from the recently remodeled kitchen with Natural Cherry and Curly Maple cabinets, Quartz Countertop and sinks, gas stove to the mechanics of the home that include Trane Hybrid HVAC, Ranni Tankless HW, Generac Whole House Generator. A Double Garage that holds 2 SUV's and driveway parking for 10 easily. This home offers a bedroom, full bath and sitting area on all 3 levels for a private suite for all. Basement has great storage and unfinished area for future expansion. This is a Delightful Property! THE HOME with THE VIEW!