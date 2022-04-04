3 Bedroom Home in Bostic - $454,900

Dreams do come true. Big View – High Ceilings 3BR,2BA and seven things you tell us you love. 1. A HUGE view. 2. A wood burning fireplace. 3. A bathroom accessible without going through a bedroom. 4. Three bedrooms. 5. Acreage – 8.79 Acres. 6. A creek. 7. A Circle Driveway. There’s more but we’ll stop. The late Allen Marshall designed this home and Southland Log homes turned his plans into a cabin. A renowned architect Allen designed “Bear Necessities” for a family retreat. Crafted with simplicity, and rustic charm in mind this playful, colorful, and charming ridgetop cabin will tickle your fancy. The home is in gated Golden Valley Estates about an hour from Charlotte. HOA fees $300 annually. Paved roads provide easy access. You’ll flip over the view that encompasses several mountain ranges. It’s everchanging, with jaw dropping sunrises, spectacular night skies and a peace so deep you’ll think you’re dreaming. Wake up and get here. How often do you see a gem like this on the market? BONUS - Offered with most furniture and furnishings.