Off frame modular home built in 2019 with just under 3000 sq. ft. of living space and sitting on 9.55 private acres! The home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and the floor plan is open and spacious. The home has dedicated heat pumps for each floor. The upstairs is just under 1000 sq. ft. of open, finished space with a plumbing stub-out in place to add a future bathroom, if desired. The property has apple and pear trees to enjoy as well as several raised-bed gardens to plant vegetables or flowers, your choice! There is a 14X12 storage shed that is partially finished. Current owners had professionals examine and test soil for a future vineyard and the property is suitable for that purpose. It would also be great for a small farm. From the grassy knoll at the top of the property, you have a nice view of South Mountain. Don't miss this opportunity!
3 Bedroom Home in Bostic - $415,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
McDowell County Schools released this statement on Tuesday as a result of questions from WLOS. This is a developing story:
- Updated
At 1:20 p.m., emergency personnel were shutting down NC 226 North on the mountain in McDowell County after a tractor-trailer crash.
- Updated
Community leaders are reeling from a video allegedly showing a McDowell High School teacher making a racist comment in class.
- Updated
The North Carolina Forest Service and the McDowell County Fire Marshal’s Office issued a burning ban Monday for McDowell County due to increas…
- Updated
A man has been transported to a local hospital after a standoff in Morganton that spanned more than five hours.
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — Two people have been charged after more than a pound of methamphetamine was seized Monday.
- Updated
Numerous fire officials and emergency personnel are responding to the forest fire on Pogue Mountain near Marion Tuesday afternoon. Crews worke…
- Updated
Mission Community Medicine Nebo welcomes the recent addition of Benjamin Poteat, nurse practitioner
On the day the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments about the future of abortion in America, both sides of the highly emotional debate made…
- Updated
Police have been in an hours-long standoff with a man who locked himself in an apartment in Morganton.