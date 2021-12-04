3 Bedroom Home in Bostic - $415,000

Off frame modular home built in 2019 with just under 3000 sq. ft. of living space and sitting on 9.55 private acres! The home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and the floor plan is open and spacious. The home has dedicated heat pumps for each floor. The upstairs is just under 1000 sq. ft. of open, finished space with a plumbing stub-out in place to add a future bathroom, if desired. The property has apple and pear trees to enjoy as well as several raised-bed gardens to plant vegetables or flowers, your choice! There is a 14X12 storage shed that is partially finished. Current owners had professionals examine and test soil for a future vineyard and the property is suitable for that purpose. It would also be great for a small farm. From the grassy knoll at the top of the property, you have a nice view of South Mountain. Don't miss this opportunity!