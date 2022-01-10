 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bostic - $365,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bostic - $365,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bostic - $365,000

INVESTOR ALERT! 42.67 Acres of unrestricted land that has plenty of game for hunters and the ability to be developed. Seller has had multiple offers so bring your highest and best!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NC Highway Patrol: Trooper crashes at traffic stop, killing another trooper who is his brother
State

NC Highway Patrol: Trooper crashes at traffic stop, killing another trooper who is his brother

  • Updated

A state trooper and a civilian motorist were killed in a car crash that involved the trooper’s brother — who is also a state trooper, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety. It happened just before 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at a traffic stop in Rutherford County, southeast of Asheville. Investigators identified the trooper who died as John S. Horton, a 15-year veteran assigned to ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics