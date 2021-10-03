UNDER CONTRACT - Pending Due Diligence. Dreams do come true. BIG VIEW Log home. FULLY FURNISHED! Custom cabin on a nearly 4 acre lot in Yellowtop Mountain Estates a gated community about an hour from Charlotte. Easy Paved Road access for year-round enjoyment. Low HOA fees and mature low-maintenance landscaping. The house has an open floor plan with three bedrooms and 2 baths on the main level. The well-appointed kitchen and living area are open and you’ll enjoy the big view and raised ceiling. Downstairs you’ll discover a huge great room with a rec table, a bar, a TV viewing area and an electric fireplace that warms the room with heat and ambiance. The washer and dryer are on the lower level and there are TWO bonus rooms. One is currently in use as a 4th bedroom and the other is set up for ample storage. Thoreau would wish he’d had this cabin for writing, and you will, too. Perfectly situated on the mountain, this 2400 SF cabin will be a wonderful sanctuary, filled with natural light, bird song, and the tranquilly that comes with serene and benevolent natural surroundings. You’ll flip over the view that encompasses several mountain ranges. Watch the sun set beyond the Saluda Grade some FORTY miles away. The view is everchanging, with jaw dropping sunsets, spectacular night skies and a peace so deep you’ll think you’re dreaming. Wake up and get here. How often do you see such a cabin on the market?
3 Bedroom Home in Bostic - $365,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that Richelle Bailey, who worked in office administration and as the public information…
- Updated
Do you know this guy? Are you this guy?
Friends, colleagues remember the life and legacy of Richelle Bailey. She was dedicated to McDowell County.
- Updated
For more than 27 years, Richelle Bailey made a huge impact on McDowell County as a dedicated reporter, a tireless advocate for victims of crim…
- Updated
McDowell County has a 15-year master plan to better market the local community as a destination for tourists, complete with proposed improveme…
- Updated
I always thought if Hollywood made the Richelle Bailey story, she would be played by “Broadcast News”-era Holly Hunter, a short, feisty, highl…
- Updated
McDowell County has a 15-year master plan to better market the local community as a destination for tourists, complete with proposed improveme…
A couple was treated for injuries and released Wednesday evening after a bear attack in the parking area of the Folk Art Center on the Blue Ri…
- Updated
The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 102 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for COVID-19 and two m…
Funeral arrangements announced for Richelle Bailey, former journalist, McDowell County Sheriff's Office employee
On the morning of Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Administrative/Public Information Assistant Richelle Bailey passed …
- Updated
A new community art project that was inspired by the hopes and dreams of McDowell residents will soon be sent to Raleigh for a special exhibit.