Year-round LOG HOME LIVING at its best. SUNSET View - Enjoy the comfort and serenity of your 3BR/2.5BA log home in all four seasons. Open Floor Plan, Loft, MBR Deck, Stone Surround Gas FP, Covered Porch, 2 Car GARAGE! This well-appointed, low maintenance, easy living cabin is in Rutherford County’s temperate Isothermal weather region, in the gated community, South Mountain Peaks. Beautiful on suite master-on-main can be completely closed off from the rest of the house, it even has a private deck. The back porch is screened and is a lovely spot to sit and rock. Here you'll enjoy scenic mountain vistas on every side! The cabin has an open floorplan with a soaring ceiling. There's room to relax indoors and outdoors. You’re going to love it. No terrifying, high, winding roads to travel. It’s easy access with paved roads and underground utilities – a gentle trip all the way home. Handicap ramp from drive, master with walk-in shower. With a view, high speed internet from Carolina West Wireless, great indoor and outdoor spaces, what are you waiting for? The entire neighborhood has paved roads and underground utilities. In addition to all that - this cabin includes that rarest of mountain home commodities ample parking.
3 Bedroom Home in Bostic - $365,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Marion woman pleaded guilty on Monday to felony extortion against former Chief District Judge Randy Pool, who presided over courts in McDowe…
- Updated
Two people face drug charges after local authorities obtained a search warrant on a home, according to a report.
- Updated
The McDowell Titans left some points on the field Friday night, but they didn’t squander the most the important opportunity of all — the chanc…
- Updated
RALEIGH — A North Carolina school system contacted a sheriff’s office after a report that U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn brought a knife to a scho…
- Updated
A Marion man charged in a vehicle accident that killed a 16-year-old McDowell High Student in 2019 pleaded not guilty to his charges during Au…
- Updated
On Friday, the McDowell County Health Department reported 104 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and two m…
- Updated
A Marion man lost his life in a single-vehicle accident late Sunday night.
- Updated
On Thursday, Sept. 9, Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina purchased 130 acres along N.C. 80 and Buck Creek in McDowell County, between Mar…
- Updated
On Thursday, the McDowell County Health Department reported 47 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus…
- Updated
Early Monday, the Union County school board voted 8-1 to immediately stop COVID-19 contact tracing and significantly curtail coronavirus quarantine requirements. Against advice of Union County’s health department as well as state and federal recommendations on reducing COVID-19 risks in classrooms, the school district will not require quarantine for students even if they’ve been in contact ...