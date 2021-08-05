3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $969,000

New construction - framing in progress. Exquisitely-appointed luxury home in the heart of Black Mountain! This magnificent home by WNC DesignBuild is a rarity in Black Mountain --- instead of a typical small lot, this rhododendron and laurel-filled oasis offers a full acre of privacy and solitude. You'll be amazed at the quiet of the woods, the clearness of the night sky, and the secluded feel of this home that's still in the town limits. Enjoy a short walk or drive to Lake Tomahawk Park (1 mile), Black Mtn Golf Course (3/4 mile), or downtown Black Mountain (1.5 miles). This home's long list of high-end features and finishes can still be chosen by buyer. See MLS 3745204, which is the finished home next door by the same builder. Open floorplan with vaulted ceiling, skylights, master on main, large kitchen island, office in master suite, office/flex/storage area in daylight basement. Large outdoor patio. Buyer to choose fireplace with allowance. No HOA fees. Short-term rentals allowed.