This 3-bedroom, 2 bath home is situated on 4.88 acres in Black Mountain, NC. Access from Hwy 9 and Old Lakey Gap Rd. Have beautiful mountain views from your front porch and the tranquility of your setting area beside the creek. Property is adjacent to Lakey Creek Health Center, Cheshire racket club and is within walking distance of restaurants. Beautiful farmhouse style kitchen, fenced in pasture, 6-12 X 12 stall barn, 40x88 indoor riding arena, large outdoor riding arena, and beautiful creek in the front are just some of the features that make this a unique home. This property is perfect for a family home, equestrian facility or an investment property. Bring your animals. This is a must-see property!
3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $929,000
