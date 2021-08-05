Exquisitely-appointed treehouse in the heart of Black Mountain! This magnificent new construction by WNC DesignBuild is a rarity in Black Mountain - instead of a typical small lot, this rhododendron and laurel-filled oasis offers nearly a full acre of privacy and solitude. You'll be amazed at the quiet of the woods, the clearness of the night sky, and the secluded feel of this home that's still in the town limits. It's a short walk or drive to Lake Tomahawk Park (1 mile), Black Mtn Golf Course (3/4 mile), or downtown Black Mtn (1.5 miles). Home is full of high-end features and finishes, including quartzite kitchen counters, KitchenAid appliances, custom cabinetry with floating shelves and window seat, and a maple bar top in the entertainment/bar area in the daylight basement. Cconcrete wall foundation, Ipe decking with copper flashing, and aggregate concrete walkway and patio. Buyer to choose fireplace. No HOA fees. Short-term rentals allowed. Also see MLS 3749360 next door.
3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $925,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
On the morning of Sunday, Aug. 1, the Rev. Warren Owens preached a sermon from his pulpit about the blessing of life given by the Lord. He the…
- Updated
Dewey Croom of Marion tried his luck on a Carolina Keno ticket and won a $100,000 prize.
- Updated
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a first-term lawmaker from western North Carolina, attempted to bring a handgun through security at the Asheville …
- Updated
On Thursday, the McDowell County Board of Education voted to give students, teachers and staff the option of wearing masks when school resumes.
- Updated
McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators are trying to identify a man believed to have stolen a debit card and used it to purchase merchandise.
- Updated
A sweet deal turned sour for a felon who authorities say broke into a candy machine.
- Updated
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
- Updated
After a hiatus last year because of COVID-19, National Night Out is coming back to downtown Marion.
- Updated
COVID-19 cases continue to spike among the unvaccinated.
- Updated
The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that 26 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (…