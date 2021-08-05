3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $925,000

Exquisitely-appointed treehouse in the heart of Black Mountain! This magnificent new construction by WNC DesignBuild is a rarity in Black Mountain - instead of a typical small lot, this rhododendron and laurel-filled oasis offers nearly a full acre of privacy and solitude. You'll be amazed at the quiet of the woods, the clearness of the night sky, and the secluded feel of this home that's still in the town limits. It's a short walk or drive to Lake Tomahawk Park (1 mile), Black Mtn Golf Course (3/4 mile), or downtown Black Mtn (1.5 miles). Home is full of high-end features and finishes, including quartzite kitchen counters, KitchenAid appliances, custom cabinetry with floating shelves and window seat, and a maple bar top in the entertainment/bar area in the daylight basement. Cconcrete wall foundation, Ipe decking with copper flashing, and aggregate concrete walkway and patio. Buyer to choose fireplace. No HOA fees. Short-term rentals allowed. Also see MLS 3749360 next door.