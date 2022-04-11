3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $915,000

This story book arts and crafts home nestled under a weeping willow tree in the heart of Black Mountain is one not to be missed! Picture sitting on the front porch as you greet your neighbors walking by, or walking into Black Mountain for a delicious meal, or even snuggled in by the roaring fire with a great book. You can have all of this at 106 4th street! Open floor plan, fantastic kitchen, bonus room, pantry and half bath are all on the main floor. Back door leads to a beautiful fenced in backyard and detached one car garage currently being used as a dream woodshop. Upstairs you will find all the bedrooms as well as a versatile space for playroom, media room office. This gem will gets loads of attention so much sure to plan your visit. Be sure to check out the website with floorplan with photos.