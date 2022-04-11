This story book arts and crafts home nestled under a weeping willow tree in the heart of Black Mountain is one not to be missed! Picture sitting on the front porch as you greet your neighbors walking by, or walking into Black Mountain for a delicious meal, or even snuggled in by the roaring fire with a great book. You can have all of this at 106 4th street! Open floor plan, fantastic kitchen, bonus room, pantry and half bath are all on the main floor. Back door leads to a beautiful fenced in backyard and detached one car garage currently being used as a dream woodshop. Upstairs you will find all the bedrooms as well as a versatile space for playroom, media room office. This gem will gets loads of attention so much sure to plan your visit. Be sure to check out the website with floorplan with photos.
3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $915,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A child was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in Old Fort on Tuesday morning.
Tuesday morning, a child was struck by a vehicle in Old Fort.
During Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Marion City Council approved a list of 17 festivals and events in the downtown that will require the clo…
CHARLOTTE -- Martin Lee McGee, 32, of Morganton, N.C., was sentenced to 160 months in federal prison on Tuesday for transporting child pornogr…
The third and final phase of acquisitions is now complete for the Bobs Creek State Natural Area in McDowell County.
A Nebo man is going to prison for 30 years for child pornography that showed abuse of an infant, federal authorities said on Thursday.
The website Journey North noted on March 15 that ruby-throated hummingbird migration was off to a slow start for spring 2022. According to the…
It's time to nominate! Click here!
Even though the county experienced more deaths than births, McDowell saw a small amount of population growth from 2020 to 2021 due to more peo…
Two members of the local chapter of Toastmasters won in the organization’s speech contest.