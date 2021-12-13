 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $895,000

3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $895,000

3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $895,000

Painted View Farm, for sale! Welcome to a little piece of heaven, perfectly nestled within the township of Black Mountain, Cheshire Village, Health Fitness Center, Racket Club, restaurants, and much more. This 4.88 acre tract consists of trout streams, two homes, with a bonified, working equestrian facility. Main house is one level, very efficient, located on Old Lakey Gap Road. Make this beautiful, income producing, multi family property your own... mini farm, family compound, or private estate.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics