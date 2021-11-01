You've been patient & it's about to pay off! Finally, a Post & Beam/Craftsman with mountain/valley/lake VIEWS, STREAM & extra developable lot OR maybe a buffer is now available. Located on the uppermost elevations of gated Laurel Ridge community, directly below Blue Rdg Prkwy, & immediately west of Asheville's unadulterated 13,000ac wilderness - their protected watershed AKA the ole Burnette Reservoir. ALL THAT actually borders these 2 lots/house. Great layout/flow, an appropriate mix of wood/timbers, a large primary BR ensuite @main with 2 private BRs/Bt on upper level with its loft overlooking the main floor living areas. Aptly designed for mtn living/entertaining, there's a wood burning fireplace that will provide a good natured/authentic fire whenever the mood strikes. Beautiful floors, cabinetry, storage, & lots of glass to capture our glorious outdoors, inside. THIS IS HOME or the HOME vacationers are searching for in our coveted/mountainous getaway. Privacy/solitude becomes obvious once you turn onto the drive. Avl's downtown is scenic 17mi from gate, Black Mountain's 4.5mi!
3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $888,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Authorities are investigating the death of a man in Old Fort.
- Updated
A grand jury has indicted two Marion residents on multiple charges of embezzlement totaling millions of dollars and involving multiple victims…
Crystal Kelly is a mom, a rocker, a physical therapist, a swimmer and a 38-year-old woman living with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.
A Morganton man is being held under no bond after being charged with fatally shooting another man.
- Updated
Fast-food workers rallied at McDonald’s on West Henderson Street in Marion Tuesday and voiced their demands for union representation, a $15 fe…
- Updated
McDonald’s workers in Marion announced they will join the #Striketober wave of walkouts on Tuesday, Oct. 26, as part of a 10-city strike calli…
A man whose body was found in the Catawba River on Friday has been identified.
- Updated
The old Moondoggy’s Diner building on the five lane is now being converted into a new Domino’s Pizza restaurant. And a new Burger King restaur…
- Updated
Amidst the brilliant confetti of fall that we see when we look out our windows — bright golds, oranges, and crimsons — we know it’s around Oct…
- Updated
Since 2019, Baxter International Foundation has supported the expansion of telehealth in the area through the Health-e-Schools program.