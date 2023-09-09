Schedule your showing today for this beautiful cabin newly built in 2022, in one of the most sought out communities of Catawba Falls Preserve. If you are looking for a primary home, a second home or a vacation rental this home is for you. Sit out on the front porch enjoying your morning coffee or in the evening with a glass of wine and watch the wildlife while surrounded by trees. Tons of natural light pour in through the huge windows in the great room. Warm up by the cozy fire in the wintertime. Most of the furniture comes with the home with an acceptable offer with a few exceptions. Only 20 minutes to Downtown Black Mountain, 35 Minutes to Asheville, & 18 minutes to Old Fort.
3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $858,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A driver of a motorcycle was killed in a wreck that happened Sunday in Nebo.
Law enforcement officers spent Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning searching for the man after a postal carrier was assaulted and carjac…
The Marion Police Department is awaiting the autopsy results from two unexplained deaths that have happened here recently.
Sixteen graduates completed the rigorous practical nursing education program at McDowell Technical Community College over the last 12 months, …
NEBO — Brent Duncan had a story to tell. He was eager to tell it — and he had the video to back it up.