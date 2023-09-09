Schedule your showing today for this beautiful cabin newly built in 2022, in one of the most sought out communities of Catawba Falls Preserve. If you are looking for a primary home, a second home or a vacation rental this home is for you. Sit out on the front porch enjoying your morning coffee or in the evening with a glass of wine and watch the wildlife while surrounded by trees. Tons of natural light pour in through the huge windows in the great room. Warm up by the cozy fire in the wintertime. Most of the furniture comes with the home with an acceptable offer with a few exceptions. Only 20 minutes to Downtown Black Mountain, 35 Minutes to Asheville, & 18 minutes to Old Fort.