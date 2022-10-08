 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $820,000

Efficient, contemporary, post and beam home, located on 8+-acres. South facing land with two access points. Underground utilities, zoned R-2, just outside Black Mountain city limits. Stream/ creek bed, lots of greenspace, acreage, for family compound and/or private estate. Mini split heat & air upstairs, with hydro heated slab. Portion of pin #. No showings till Monday October 10th. No drive-byes.

