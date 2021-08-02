This is the one you've been waiting for! Only 4.7 miles to downtown Black Mtn (seriously) and 17 mi. to downtown Asheville, this well-maintained home has spectacular year-round views and is perfect for a primary or second home! Full of features that are hard to find: main-level 2-car garage, ample parking for guests, vaulted ceilings, open floorplan, primary bedroom suite on main level, and a screened deck facing the views! Main level office that could be used as an extra bedroom; upper level has a guest suite plus a loft that could be a 2nd office. Lower level has views and a 2nd living quarters with inside/outside entrances, a large bedroom, full bath, kitchen, & living room. Located in a gated community (and close to the gate), property backs up to 1000s of natural acres (Asheville Watershed), offering complete privacy and lots of wildlife. Fireplace has an electric insert but previously was wood-burning. Skyrunner internet (upgraded lines being installed).
3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $775,000
