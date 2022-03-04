Beautiful sprawling home on the Black Mountain Golf Course! This classic brick rancher is nestled behind #8 hole on the Black Mountain Golf Course with huge private 500 sq ft. deck and hot tub. Entertaining is easy with this massive kitchen island and 2 spacious living rooms. Another 800+ sq. ft family room with double sided gas fireplace. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with laundry area. Downstairs, you'll find another bedroom, full bathroom, 2nd laundry room and giant 1 car garage with huge workshop. This home has 2 gas fireplaces, 1 wood burning fireplace and a 10k watt dual fuel home generator. Plus, the closet space in this house is unreal! Ample parking for everyone.
3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $699,000
