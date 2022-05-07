 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $699,000

3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $699,000

New construction in Black Mountain, conveniently located near Village of Cheshire restaurants, Creekside Racquet Club, and Black Mtn Y. Enjoy beautiful views & a prime location! Home features primary bedroom on the main level, open floor plan, large kitchen with granite counters, 42” shaker cabinets & soft-close drawers, 2 guest rooms & full bath upstairs, 2x6 exterior walls, 9’ ceilings on main level, and basement with stubbed plumbing. Detached 2-car garage to be built behind the house with flex space above that could be finished to be an office, art studio, etc. A front porch and back deck will be added to the main home. Estimated completion July '22. Buyer can still select many finishes, colors, and options. The lot next door is also available (but not separately), which would double the size from .29 to .58 acres. This home is ideal for primary or second home, long-term rental, or AirBnb. Square footage to be verified after framing/decking is done. Subject to deviation from plans.

