3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $695,000

A rare opportunity to own the TOP PERFORMING SHORT-TERM RENTAL PROPERTY in the Greybeard rental program! This fine crafted log cabin, nestled in a privately wooded area with jaw-dropping views, is situated in the esteemed gated Creston subdivision. This cash-flowing investment oozes with mountain charm, and the proximity to Black Mountain, Asheville, Lake Lure, and Chimney Rock is highly desirable. The home comes fully furnished as well! The cabin features 12 inch imported Canadian Pine posts and beams, and has been meticulously maintained with quarterly pest control servicing, annual fire and safety inspections, contains a water filter, radon pump, and generator. Creston has half of its acreage protected, and offers hiking trails with magnificent views throughout.