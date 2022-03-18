Beautifully remodeled craftsman home on over an acre of usable land just outside of Black Mountain! This is a truly rare offering for such an incredible property! The first thing you'll notice when visit this home is just how serene the setting is. Located just a stone's throw from the Asheville Watershed, this home sees tons of wildlife and the night sky is incredible. Renovated from top to bottom, including updated kitchen with quartz counters, updated bathrooms, new garage, new front porch, new siding, new paint inside and out, new flooring throughout, new windows, new back deck, new front sidewalk, exterior lighting, roof, and so much more! This home has been meticulously maintained and is 100% move-in ready. SkyRunner internet is scheduled to be installed on 3/15. Just 4 miles to downtown Black Mountain. Be sure to watch the drone video and 3D tour. Showings begin 3/16. No Saturday showings.
3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $649,900
