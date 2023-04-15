Beautiful Arts/Crafts home in historic Black Mountain is a turnkey successful Airbnb & is a Green Built, Silver Level certified home offering an open floor plan maximizing the space and inviting the outdoors inside w/ oversized windows for bright natural light. Modern kitchen features quartz counters, stainless appliances, walk in pantry, & a kitchen island. Gorgeous Solid white oak floors throughout the house w tile in the bathrooms. Primary bedroom on the main level w/ a modern bath including a walk in shower and tub, walk-in closet. Half bath on the main level includes the laundry area. There are two bedrooms & a full bath on the second level. This home is very efficient with a high efficiency American Standard AccuComfort Platinum 20 HVAC system, Sealed, insulated and conditioned tall crawl space. Enjoy the mountain views and sunsets from the large wrap around deck. Convenient location close to downtown restaurants, shopping, the greenway, Montreat and more. furnishings negotiable.