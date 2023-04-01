Charming Black Mountain home is ready for you to move in! This 1 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a bonus/family room is less than a mile from Lake Tomahawk and a short drive to all downtown Black Mtn. has to offer. The living room has a gas log fireplace that opens into the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, pantry, gas stove and breakfast counter/island. The master bedroom has his/her walk-in closets with the master bath offering walk in shower, jacuzzi tub, and double vanity sinks. The family room/bonus room has large screen and HD projector making it great for movies, entertaining, or playroom. Off the kitchen is a large back deck for grilling and entertaining that goes to the private fenced-in yard. A lower deck in the back yard extends the possibilities for entertaining offering a sitting/dining area. The large dry crawl space with shelves and attic provide great storage. You must see it! Schedule your showing today!