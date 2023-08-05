Turn-Key Short Term Rental!!!Amazing Home on Montreat Road, walking distance to downtown Black Mountain!!! Successful short term rental. Level lot with superior craftsmanship, master on main, City Water and Sewer, recessed lighting throughout, and tongue and groove porch ceiling. Incredible finishes: Real 3/4 hickory flooring throughout, Granite counter tops, all wood Shaker Style cabinets, beautiful porcelain French-Versailles Tile in bathrooms and laundry, Stainless Steel Samsung Appliances. You will find spacious bedrooms and closets, ceiling fans in every room. The house is equipped with a ceiling-recessed ductless mini-split system to ensure energy efficiency. Easy access and 5 minutes to grocery store, dining, and 15 min from Asheville. Covered front porch and open back deck to enjoy back yard. Atrium Windows, 30 year architectural shingles, sealed crawl space, Textured Stucco on foundation, paved drive and 50 Year LP Smart Siding with Natural Poplar bark on dormer and gables.