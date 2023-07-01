Be sure to check out the video and 3D Virtual Tour! This well-maintained & like-new arts & crafts style home not only offers a beautiful living space but also serves as a perfect short-term rental. Conveniently located approximately one mile from downtown Black Mountain, a mile to Montreat hiking trails, and just a 15-minute drive to Asheville, it presents an ideal opportunity for travelers seeking a comfortable and convenient retreat. The low-maintenance lot allows for minimal upkeep, giving you more time to enjoy all the amenities this town + home has to offer. The main floor features a splendid primary bedroom suite complete with a spacious walk-in closet, while the upper level houses two additional roomy bedrooms with ample closet space. Featuring high-end finishes, stunning hardwood flooring, elegant granite countertops, gas stove, stainless steel appliances, shaker style soft-close cabinets, ceiling recessed mini splits, and French doors separating the living and dining spaces.