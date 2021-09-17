3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $625,000

This truly exceptional home features an open floor plan, a warm and welcoming interior, and spacious living spaces awash with natural light. The main level features a gas fireplace, a large family room, kitchen, large laundry room, and primary bedroom with en suite bath. The basement level has been transformed into a studio apartment, with kitchenette, bathroom, patio and separate entrance. Family can stay over after the party, use it as a separate in-law suite, or generate additional income! Hardwood and tile floors in the main living areas. Copious amounts of storage in the spacious 2 car garage, walk in attic and shed. Roof, gutters and leaf guards in fall of 2020. New water heater in 2021. A wonderfully secluded backyard, featuring a wrap-around deck and covered patio. Relax by the firepit or take in the breathtaking long-range views of the surrounding mountains. The large lot is enclosed by mature trees, spirited songbirds, and a long winding private drive… a true outdoor oasis! Be prepared for 'love at first sight'. We love this home. You will too! Showings begin 9/4.