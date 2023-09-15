Welcome to 137 Camp Branch Road and this pristine newly updated home just in time for Fall in the mountains. This home features three spacious bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms and additional space in the basement perfect for entertaining and an office. The large family room leads out to your cozy wrap around front porch and huge deck for grilling. The home also has new carpet, new paint, newly refinished floors, and a fully updated kitchen with new appliances, tile back splash, soft close cabinets, updated granite , and hardwood floors. The fully finished basement has an additional flex/office space and a perfect recreation/ billiard room. Quick access to I-40 and the town of Asheville is minutes away, but you may not want to leave the adorable town of Black Mountain with it's restaurants, breweries, shops, hiking trails, and festivals. Come see for yourself what this home has to offer. Book your showing today or call for more details. Some rooms have been virtually staged.