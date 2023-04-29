Amazingly gorgeous luxury townhome in Sweet Birch Commons. This home offers high end finishes, upgrades and plenty of room for entertaining. This Sawyer model features bright open-concept living on the main level, while the second level offers a private escape to a large primary suite with a huge walk-in closet. 2 additional spacious bedrooms are well placed for privacy. Chef’s kitchen with an island bar that opens to the living and dining areas, making it easy to stay connected. This townhome boasts many upgrades, inclusive of hardwood and tile floors, lighting fixtures and a natural gas log stone fireplace in the main living area making it an exceptional find in a community of exceptional homes. Lot 51 is on the preferred interior side of the community, a sought after premium and is a larger than average lot offering greater spacing between units. Sweet Birch Commons offers a prime location in Black Mountain and 20 minutes to Asheville. Come see this great property before it's gone.