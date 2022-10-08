3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $595,000

Welcome home to 534 Sweet Birch Park Ln! This stunning two-story townhome was recently built in 2020. It features many custom updates that set it apart from the other townhomes, such as wainscoting throughout, tile one the kitchen island, and more! Step into the open kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, pantry, and large kitchen. The primary bedroom is located conveniently on the main floor as well as the laundry room. Upstairs features a spacious loft and two additional bedrooms as well as an office space! Plenty of room for your family or for guests to stay or to for an office space. As the fall weather approaches, enjoy sitting out on the covered back patio. Schedule your showing today! -Townhome has a tenant in place who has the option to terminate lease with 30 days notice or until June.