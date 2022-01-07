Located across from the 7th green of the golf course, this updated 3/2 ranch is in the desirable Spring Hill neighborhood of Black Mountain - just minutes from Lake Tomahawk and the conveniences of town. This lovely house is move-in ready with an updated kitchen, updated HVAC system, new gutters, fresh exterior paint, new decking, a brand new front porch, and an outdoor fire pit. It features a large bonus room with high ceilings, a small home office, and a nook used as a library and reading space. The house sits up from the road with a great view of both the mountains and the golf course in the winter months, and is a more private lot in the spring and summer months when the leaves are on the trees. Ready to be used as a primary residence, vacation home, or investment property (no rental restrictions). This is a must-see!
3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $579,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A suspect has been charged with murder after an overnight investigation by law enforcement authorities.
- Updated
A young man from McDowell County recently graduated boot camp with honors and is set to have a promising career in the United States Navy.
Nebo Crossing to hold grand opening of new auditorium. Christian artist Brandon Heath to perform concert.
- Updated
Sunday morning, Nebo Crossing will celebrate the grand opening of its new auditorium named in memory of the church’s founder with a special se…
- Updated
A state trooper and a civilian motorist were killed in a car crash that involved the trooper’s brother — who is also a state trooper, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety. It happened just before 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at a traffic stop in Rutherford County, southeast of Asheville. Investigators identified the trooper who died as John S. Horton, a 15-year veteran assigned to ...
- Updated
During the first meeting for 2022, the Marion City Council took action about a new subdivision that will create new homes while also authorizi…
- Updated
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Morganton man.
- Updated
A local Korean War veteran welcomed 2022 with a new ramp thanks to a donation from Marion’s Lowe’s Home Improvement store and the dedicated vo…
- Updated
Photographer Josh Davis captured the images at the game between Old Fort and West Marion in the McDowell Christmas Tournament last weekend.
- Updated
After an unusually warm Christmas and New Year’s Day, winter weather returned Monday morning in McDowell County, but the snowfall totals local…
- Updated
The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 153 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since Fr…