 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $579,000

3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $579,000

3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $579,000

Located across from the 7th green of the golf course, this updated 3/2 ranch is in the desirable Spring Hill neighborhood of Black Mountain - just minutes from Lake Tomahawk and the conveniences of town. This lovely house is move-in ready with an updated kitchen, updated HVAC system, new gutters, fresh exterior paint, new decking, a brand new front porch, and an outdoor fire pit. It features a large bonus room with high ceilings, a small home office, and a nook used as a library and reading space. The house sits up from the road with a great view of both the mountains and the golf course in the winter months, and is a more private lot in the spring and summer months when the leaves are on the trees. Ready to be used as a primary residence, vacation home, or investment property (no rental restrictions). This is a must-see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NC Highway Patrol: Trooper crashes at traffic stop, killing another trooper who is his brother
State

NC Highway Patrol: Trooper crashes at traffic stop, killing another trooper who is his brother

  • Updated

A state trooper and a civilian motorist were killed in a car crash that involved the trooper’s brother — who is also a state trooper, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety. It happened just before 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at a traffic stop in Rutherford County, southeast of Asheville. Investigators identified the trooper who died as John S. Horton, a 15-year veteran assigned to ...

Christmas Tournament time
Sports News

Christmas Tournament time

  • Updated

Photographer Josh Davis captured the images at the game between Old Fort and West Marion in the McDowell Christmas Tournament last weekend.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics