Brand new build! This Arts & Crafts home is Walking Distance to Downtown Black Mountain. Step inside and you will find an open floor plan featuring soaring ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors, and an impressive stacked stone natural gas fireplace, perfect for the cool fall and winter evenings in the mountains. At the top of the wide staircase, there is a bonus loft area overlooking the great room, would make a perfect office or bonus space. As you head to the rear yard there is a deck, perfect for grilling and entertaining. Short Term rentals permitted.
3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $575,000
