Located across from the 7th green of the golf course, this updated 3/2 ranch is in the desirable Spring Hill neighborhood of Black Mountain - just minutes from Lake Tomahawk and the conveniences of town. This lovely house is move-in ready with an updated kitchen, updated HVAC system, new gutters, fresh exterior paint, new decking, a brand new front porch, and an outdoor fire pit. It features a large bonus room with high ceilings, a small home office, and a nook used as a library and reading space. The house sits up from the road with a great view of both the mountains and the golf course in the winter months, and is a more private lot in the spring and summer months when the leaves are on the trees. Ready to be used as a primary residence, vacation home, or investment property (no rental restrictions). This is a must-see!
3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $564,000
