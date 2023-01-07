New construction in Black Mountain! Don't miss your opportunity for a newly built home close to all that Lake Tomahawk and downtown Black Mountain has to offer. Master on the Main with a walk-in shower and double vanity in the master bath. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, semi-custom shaker cabinets and delta plumbing fixtures are just a few must sees in the kitchen. The open concept living and kitchen area are great for entertaining. This would be a great first home, second mountain home, or an investment property.
3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $559,000
