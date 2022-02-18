This bright and inviting gem of a townhome is one you do not want to miss. This well-maintained home was built with high-end features, including a rock fireplace (gas), granite kitchen countertops with breakfast bar, wood cabinets with easy-close drawers, vaulted ceilings in living room and primary bedroom, hardwood floors, deluxe wood window blinds, and outdoor decks on both levels. Primary bedroom is located on the main level and has an ensuite bathroom with double vanity, walk-in closet, and walk-in tile shower. Downstairs has two bedrooms with tall ceilings, carpet, and private doors to a welcoming back patio for relaxing and entertaining. Downstairs bathroom has a shower/tub combo with a large vanity. End-unit townhome has a private feel, and is conveniently located near the Cheshire and Creekside Racquet Club (pickleball and tennis). Only one mile from vibrant downtown Black Mountain!
3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A former Marion woman was found not guilty on 22 charges of sexual assault against her son during a jury trial in McDowell County Superior Cou…
- Updated
In a 7-2 vote on Monday, the McDowell County Board of Education passed a motion to allow optional masks for students, staff and visitors effec…
- Updated
Firefighters were busy Saturday and Sunday responding to two separate blazes that destroyed two structures in Marion.
- Updated
A Marion woman is accused of abusing a child, authorities said on Monday.
- Updated
A jail inmate accused of murder has died in custody, the McDowell County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
- Updated
LEXINGTON — A twin-engine plane that had just taken off from nearby Davidson County Airport on Wednesday slammed into the rear of a tractor-trailer traveling south on Interstate 85 during the afternoon rush hour, killing the pilot and closing the highway for hours.
- Updated
The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 104 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and four…
- Updated
A Marion woman was killed in a single-car wreck on Sugar Hill Road on Tuesday morning, officials said.
- Updated
During Monday’s regular meeting, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners voted to make the wearing of face masks optional for county employ…
- Updated
Feb. 13—A hiker who impaled their foot with a tent stake was rescued from the top of a mountain in North Carolina. Crews were called at 11:50 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, about an injured hiker at the top of Shortoff Mountain in the western part of the state, according to Burke County Search and Rescue. Two rescuers reached the hiker around 2 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, and found the person was "immobile ...