3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $550,000

This bright and inviting gem of a townhome is one you do not want to miss. This well-maintained home was built with high-end features, including a rock fireplace (gas), granite kitchen countertops with breakfast bar, wood cabinets with easy-close drawers, vaulted ceilings in living room and primary bedroom, hardwood floors, deluxe wood window blinds, and outdoor decks on both levels. Primary bedroom is located on the main level and has an ensuite bathroom with double vanity, walk-in closet, and walk-in tile shower. Downstairs has two bedrooms with tall ceilings, carpet, and private doors to a welcoming back patio for relaxing and entertaining. Downstairs bathroom has a shower/tub combo with a large vanity. End-unit townhome has a private feel, and is conveniently located near the Cheshire and Creekside Racquet Club (pickleball and tennis). Only one mile from vibrant downtown Black Mountain!