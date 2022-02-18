 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $550,000

3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $550,000

3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $550,000

This bright and inviting gem of a townhome is one you do not want to miss. This well-maintained home was built with high-end features, including a rock fireplace (gas), granite kitchen countertops with breakfast bar, wood cabinets with easy-close drawers, vaulted ceilings in living room and primary bedroom, hardwood floors, deluxe wood window blinds, and outdoor decks on both levels. Primary bedroom is located on the main level and has an ensuite bathroom with double vanity, walk-in closet, and walk-in tile shower. Downstairs has two bedrooms with tall ceilings, carpet, and private doors to a welcoming back patio for relaxing and entertaining. Downstairs bathroom has a shower/tub combo with a large vanity. End-unit townhome has a private feel, and is conveniently located near the Cheshire and Creekside Racquet Club (pickleball and tennis). Only one mile from vibrant downtown Black Mountain!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hiker who impaled foot with tent stake is rescued from Shortoff Mountain
State

Hiker who impaled foot with tent stake is rescued from Shortoff Mountain

  • Updated

Feb. 13—A hiker who impaled their foot with a tent stake was rescued from the top of a mountain in North Carolina. Crews were called at 11:50 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, about an injured hiker at the top of Shortoff Mountain in the western part of the state, according to Burke County Search and Rescue. Two rescuers reached the hiker around 2 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, and found the person was "immobile ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics