3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $550,000

This beautifully built log cabin with year round mountain views is situated on 2.64 acres in the gated community of Catawba Falls Preserve, is a 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home, features three levels w/ bedroom & bath(s) on each floor; primary bedroom & primary full bath and half bath on main, open floor plan w/ expansive kitchen, great room with vaulted ceiling, loft, deck, sun-room, wood burning/propane fireplace, lower den/rec. area, and attached garage. Catawba Falls Preserve is a gated mountain community with paved roads and miles of hiking trails/with waterfalls, located just 8.7 miles from Black Mountain and 26 miles from Asheville, 29 miles to Chimney Rock & Lake Lure for shopping, dining, boat rental or beach. Enjoy a community which is adjacent to the Pisgah National Forest offering an abundance of wildlife and recreational opportunities. Great vacation or full time home. For a virtual walk through view the 3D Tour Video.