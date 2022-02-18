3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $550,000

This quality Craftsman home, tucked away on a quiet street is just a touch over a mile away to either Lake Tomahawk or Downtown Black Mountain. The property is full of perennial flowers that will be exciting to discover this spring. Fresh blackberries and raspberries will be a delicious treat, and hops will climb high up the trellis in the front yard. On mild nights, the back patio and fire pit will be great places to gather with family and friends for meals and quality time. Perfectly positioned, facing south, the house gets bathed in light all day long. The living room, guest bedroom, and primary bedroom all have beautiful views of the mountains. There are bonus spaces throughout the home such as the front entry, mudroom, office, and the spacious primary bedroom closet. Settle in and come home to leisure in the mountains. Showings begin Saturday, February 19th.