 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $550,000

3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $550,000

3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $550,000

This quality Craftsman home, tucked away on a quiet street is just a touch over a mile away to either Lake Tomahawk or Downtown Black Mountain. The property is full of perennial flowers that will be exciting to discover this spring. Fresh blackberries and raspberries will be a delicious treat, and hops will climb high up the trellis in the front yard. On mild nights, the back patio and fire pit will be great places to gather with family and friends for meals and quality time. Perfectly positioned, facing south, the house gets bathed in light all day long. The living room, guest bedroom, and primary bedroom all have beautiful views of the mountains. There are bonus spaces throughout the home such as the front entry, mudroom, office, and the spacious primary bedroom closet. Settle in and come home to leisure in the mountains. Showings begin Saturday, February 19th.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hiker who impaled foot with tent stake is rescued from Shortoff Mountain
State

Hiker who impaled foot with tent stake is rescued from Shortoff Mountain

  • Updated

Feb. 13—A hiker who impaled their foot with a tent stake was rescued from the top of a mountain in North Carolina. Crews were called at 11:50 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, about an injured hiker at the top of Shortoff Mountain in the western part of the state, according to Burke County Search and Rescue. Two rescuers reached the hiker around 2 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, and found the person was "immobile ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics