Truly unique, absolutely gorgeous luxury townhouse, not yet 1 year NEW! This home offers high end finishes and plenty of room for entertaining. Indoor & outdoor fireplaces offer options for creating cozy spaces on mountain nights. Along with the fireplace, the custom expanded porch has Easy Breeze screens and is wired for cable, a dramatic setting for outdoor living! Chef’s kitchen with island bar opens to the living and dining areas, making it easy to stay connected. The spacious master suite is on the main floor with two more bedrooms and a loft living area on the second floor. This home is the only Magnolia in Sweet Birch Commons with an extra large custom porch, making it an exceptional find in a community of exceptional homes. It is also a successful Vacation Rental with the HOA allowing short term rentals for a minimum of 7 days. Sweet Birch Commons offers a prime location within walking distance of Black Mountain and just 20 minutes to Downtown Asheville. Come see this great property before it is gone.
3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $525,000
