Cape Cod home under construction in the Black Mountain town limits! Price is for the home in its current condition (see photos). Price and photos will be updated as construction progresses. Enjoy views from this off-the-beaten-path location with easy access to the Black Mountain Y, Creekside Racquet Club, downtown Black Mountain, and I-40. Listing specs are based on the finished building plans (available in MLS from your agent). Actual specs may vary if the home is purchased prior to completion. For instance, the upper level still needs 2 shed dormers to be finished. This will increase the square footage and create room for 2 bedrooms, a full bath, and a loft/office/tv area. Primary bedroom on main level & open floorplan. The basement is huge and provides great storage or a workshop space; exterior access only. A detached garage could be added behind house. Additional .29 building lot next door is available (see MLS 4004498) or buy both parcels as a package (MLS 4004532).