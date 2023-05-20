Modern Craftsman in prime Black Mountain location, short distance to town! Incredible home in a wonderful community to live or to use as short term rental with no restrictions (buyer to verify). Primary bedroom and bath are located on the main level while the two bedrooms and bath with walk in shower are located upstairs. Open concept living room and kitchen create the opportunity for the home to live larger than its footprint. Enjoy al fresco dinners on the covered front deck while listening to the babbling brook in the side yard. The backyard is fenced and offers privacy on the back deck. A shed is also included. Downtown Black Mountain is moments away and there is easy access to the Flat Creek Greenway which is a part of the Black Mountain Greenway system. All furnishings, artwork and stocked supplies (kitchen to bathrooms) can be included at an additional cost to have a turnkey rental and instant income during a high season! Contact agent for previous year rental numbers.