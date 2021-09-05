3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $489,000

 Skip to main content
REDUCED!! Peace, tranquility, and the ruggedness of the Mountains are all here at this home with over 2000 sq ft of living space! The view includes 11 mountain ranges to enjoy year round! There is a stream with 2 waterfalls that runs thru this property which is over 4 acres to explore. Access to the Pinnacles and Eagle Rock are within walking distance. The living room is extra large with a wood burning fireplace, master bedroom has a jetted tub and separate shower. The unfinished basement has a full bath and plenty of rooms for a bedroom or just add beds and furniture. No HOA, you can live here long term or rent it out short term! The CORRECT street name is OLD APPLE WAGON ROAD

