Perfectly situated on a well groomed, almost completely flat lot in a sweet neighborhood, this place is built for good living. It boasts high design quality, superior fit & finish, and seriously sharp style. The creative layout offers flexible living with primary on main or even occupying the whole upper level as a two room suite. Live well with a modern lux kitchen showcasing all the right touches including a pantry, tasteful bathrooms clad in glass, tile & rich bronze fixtures, solid hardwood floors throughout, big windows for natural light, and great outdoor living spaces. Feel the fall air and bask in the morning sun on the covered front porch where you'll also enjoy cool afternoon shade. Grill and dine together on the side patio under the massive maple tree and play yard games in the level lawn. Live smart with high performance green construction, ultra efficient & dual-zoned Bosch HVAC, and a sealed & conditioned crawlspace for high indoor-air quality. This is a stellar place!