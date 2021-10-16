3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $465,000

Welcome to 37 Tudor Way in the Tudor Croft community. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has fiber cement siding w stone accents, 1 car garage, 2 drive parking spaces. The beautiful back screened in porch is perfect for entertaining & looks down on a private back yard that backs up to the woods. As you enter the home you will find an Open Floor Plan, 9' ceilings with crown mold, gleaming wood floros & a cozy gas fire place. The dining area has decorative light fixtures % wainscoting. The gourmet kitchen has quality stainless appliances, tile backsplash, granite counters w farmhouse sink, new gas stove, new high end LG refrigerator & walk in pantry. The spacious primary bedroom suite is on the main. Bath has granite counters, tiled shower & new stackable washer/dryer. The upper level has a living area w nook, 2 bedrooms, bath w 2 vanities, bath & tile shower, new washer/dryer w bonus room & attic storage. Convenient to Lake Tomahawk, golf course, tennis & charming downtown Black Mountain.