3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $455,000

Owned for just a little over a year, the current owners have loved this arts & crafts style home and the location. However, their Grandchildren are moving and they have decided to follow them. The primary living space on the main level and an upper-level guest area that includes a family room, 2 guest bedrooms with an attached bathroom, plus a separate office make this layout appealing for any lifestyle. Add to the list incredible mountain views, a 3-minute drive to Black Mountain's public golf course, a 5-minute walk to Lake Tomahawk, and a 20-minute stroll to town. Features of the home built in 2016 are an open floor plan, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, natural gas range/oven, walk-in pantry, on-demand hot water, high-speed internet, city water and sewer, laundry on both levels, and an attached garage.