This is an absolutely wonderful opportunity for a buyer with specific wants or needs. This is definitely a superior find for anyone looking for an AirBnB or other short term rental opportunities. The main house offers a Living Room with a wood burning stove, Dining Area, Galley Kitchen with a Breakfast Area, Owner's bedroom with an attached bath and two other secondary bedrooms with a full hall bath. The second living area on the property, 60 Memorial Park Drive, per Duke Power, is one large room that serves more like a hotel room than not, with a kitchenette area and a full bath, and a mini-split system for HVAC, both of these living spaces could be rented independently of each other or as a package deal. The possibilities are endless. Whether you are adding to, or starting a rental portfolio, an excellent choice. If you the AirBNB option isn't for you, the 60 Memorial Park Drive location provides a reasonable Mother-in-Law suite or other extended family options. Well worth the look.
3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $449,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Old Fort fire community is mourning the loss of one of its own.
- Updated
On Tuesday, the Marion City Council adopted changes to the city’s rules which specify how tattoo parlors and body piercing shops can open for …
- Updated
A Marion man has been sentenced to prison for sex crimes, including paying to watch a livestream of abuse of children overseas, authorities sa…
- Updated
UPDATE, JAN. 20: Jonathan McCarson has been located.
Investigators: NC nursing home had 3 staffers for 98 patients Sunday. 2 residents were dead, 2 others in critical condition.
- Updated
Thomasville police went to a nursing home Sunday after hearing from residents that some hadn't seen any staff members and that staffers couldn't be reached by phone. They found 2 people dead and 2 in critical condition.
2 residents dead, 2 in critical condition at NC nursing home staffed by 3 to care for 98 patients. Center is under investigation.
- Updated
Thomasville police find two long-term care residents dead during welfare check
- Updated
Whether it was baseball or serving the people of McDowell County, Gale Wade was always a valuable team player.
- Updated
It only takes a spark to get a fire going.
- Updated
McDowell County continued to dig out from Winter Storm Izzy on Tuesday while emergency officials monitored the forecast for more winter weathe…
20-year-old found dead in motel room came to NC for Bible camp, sheriff says. Pennsylvania man wanted for questioning.
MOCKSVILLE — A Pennsylvania man is wanted for questioning after a woman was found dead Monday in a room at the Days Inn on Yadkinville Road.