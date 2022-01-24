 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $449,900

This is an absolutely wonderful opportunity for a buyer with specific wants or needs. This is definitely a superior find for anyone looking for an AirBnB or other short term rental opportunities. The main house offers a Living Room with a wood burning stove, Dining Area, Galley Kitchen with a Breakfast Area, Owner's bedroom with an attached bath and two other secondary bedrooms with a full hall bath. The second living area on the property, 60 Memorial Park Drive, per Duke Power, is one large room that serves more like a hotel room than not, with a kitchenette area and a full bath, and a mini-split system for HVAC, both of these living spaces could be rented independently of each other or as a package deal. The possibilities are endless. Whether you are adding to, or starting a rental portfolio, an excellent choice. If you the AirBNB option isn't for you, the 60 Memorial Park Drive location provides a reasonable Mother-in-Law suite or other extended family options. Well worth the look.

