3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $444,000

New Construction in Black Mountain! Just steps away from Black Mountain Golf Course, Lake Tomahawk, tennis courts, swimming pool, croquet course and more! Only a few minutes drive to all downtown Black Mountain has to offer. This beautiful craftsman style home has the master suite and laundry on the main level, extra large walk in shower in master bath, and custom wood closet systems. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, all wood cabinets with easy close doors and drawers, hi end lighting and plumping fixtures, with stainless steel Samsung appliances. The front porch is covered in T&G ceiling. The back porch offers a nice privacy deck off the master suite. The quality construction offers 9 ft. ceilings on main level, stucco foundation with LP Smart siding, and natural cedar shake and architectural shingles. Newly sodded grass and landscaping gives this new construction home tons of curb appeal! Come see for yourself!