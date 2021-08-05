New Construction in Black Mountain! Just steps away from Black Mountain Golf Course, Lake Tomahawk, tennis courts, swimming pool, croquet course and more! Only a few minutes drive to all downtown Black Mountain has to offer. This beautiful craftsman style home has the master suite and laundry on the main level, extra large walk in shower in master bath, and custom wood closet systems. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, all wood cabinets with easy close doors and drawers, hi end lighting and plumping fixtures, with stainless steel Samsung appliances. The front porch is covered in T&G ceiling. The back porch offers a nice privacy deck off the master suite. The quality construction offers 9 ft. ceilings on main level, stucco foundation with LP Smart siding, and natural cedar shake and architectural shingles. Newly sodded grass and landscaping gives this new construction home tons of curb appeal! Come see for yourself!
3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $444,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
On the morning of Sunday, Aug. 1, the Rev. Warren Owens preached a sermon from his pulpit about the blessing of life given by the Lord. He the…
- Updated
Dewey Croom of Marion tried his luck on a Carolina Keno ticket and won a $100,000 prize.
- Updated
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a first-term lawmaker from western North Carolina, attempted to bring a handgun through security at the Asheville …
- Updated
On Thursday, the McDowell County Board of Education voted to give students, teachers and staff the option of wearing masks when school resumes.
- Updated
McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators are trying to identify a man believed to have stolen a debit card and used it to purchase merchandise.
- Updated
A sweet deal turned sour for a felon who authorities say broke into a candy machine.
- Updated
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
- Updated
After a hiatus last year because of COVID-19, National Night Out is coming back to downtown Marion.
- Updated
COVID-19 cases continue to spike among the unvaccinated.
- Updated
The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that 26 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (…