3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $440,000

Like-new Arts and Crafts home in Padgett Place, ideally located close to downtown Black Mountain and only 15 minutes to Asheville. This home, with a large, fenced yard, borders the soon-to-be-completed community park, and has a back deck with a dog door built into the screen door. Shows beautifully, with custom colors and a spacious great room, plus a kitchen with a 7-foot granite island, a bonus counter that feels like a second island, stainless steel appliances (including a gas stove), garbage disposal, tile backsplash, and soft-close cabinetry. All-main-level living with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a laundry room, and a coat closet. Upgrades include a security system, video doorbell, digital front door lock and thermostat — all controlled via smartphone. The owner has also added custom blinds and landscaping designed to look great year-round. Amazing attic space with tons of storage. Short-term rentals (STR) allowed. Enjoy all the nearby restaurants and hiking trails!

