3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $435,000

Like brand new home with gorgeous year round views of the morning sunrise. In the desirable community of Tudor Croft, where the lawn maintence is low and your comfort level is high! Walkable to downtown Black Mountain and just a couple of blocks from Lake Tomahawk and Black Mountain Golf Course, this home is move-in ready. Master on main with 2 BR on lower level that lead out to their own deck area. Most all lots in Tudor Croft are already sold. If you are looking for a friendly commuinty, rental income potiental or a mountain getway, do not miss your opportunity with this one. Seller has only lived in this home part time since purchased in 2020. Schedule an appointment today.